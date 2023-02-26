Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley at odds over the Lisa Marie will battle; Here is everything to know

Though Riley is promoting the show, she is still grieving the sudden death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley due to the cardiac arrest. The actress outings have been now carefully modified and reporters have been informed that she will not answers any questions about her mother and grandmother – Priscilla Presley.

Riley Keough is busy promoting her highly anticipated new show Daisy Jones & the Six which will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 3 2023. Riley looked stunning in the black ensemble as she stepped on the red carpet for premiere of the show.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are not talking to each other

Priscilla Presley filed a petition in court questioning the ‘authenticity and validity’ of Lisa Marie’s will just days after her death. As per the 2016 amendment of Lisa Marie’s will, Riley Keough is the controller of her mother’s estate that includes Graceland, Memphis mansion, and fifteen percent ownership of Elvis Presley’s estate. The court hearing of this petition will be held on April 30 in LA.

According to Page Six, Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley are not on talking terms as their relationship is changing. Both used to be close at one time but Riley is seeing new side of her grandmother. As per the publication, Riley do not want to strain her relationship with her grandmother as they always had good relationship. There were no official comment from Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley’s representative.

The managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises – Joel Weinshenker told Page Six that Lisa Marie was very certain that her estate would be left to her children.

Earlier Priscilla Presley commented that she has always been there for Elvis legacy just like this time and will continue to ‘forge a pathway forward’.