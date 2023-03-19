Riley Keough battle with Priscilla Presley heats up as Lisa Marie’s ex-husband wins custody of twins

It seems that Riley Keough’s battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley just got more heated after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Reportedly Lisa Marie’s ex husband Michal Lockwood has won the full custody of fourteen year old twins Harper and Finley after the death of Lisa Marie Presley. This has further brought a dent in the relationship of Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough relationship

As per Radar reports Riley Keough is ‘furious’ with her grandmother for losing Harper and Finley to an outsider.

Lisa Marie and her estranged ex Michael Lockwood have been involved in the legal court battle since a tumultuous 2016 split for spousal support, child support, and child custody. After the tragic and sudden death of Lisa Marie in January, Michael Lockwood filed for full custody of their twin which was later granted by an LA court. Priscilla Presley didn’t object to this which made Riley Keough furious with her.

According to the reports, insiders also think that Priscilla Presley could team up with Michael Lockwood and gang up on Riley Keough. As the LA court has given full custody to Lockwood he has authority to speak on behalf of his daughter in legal matters. Since Michael and Priscilla have always been close, this can make matters difficult for Riley in upcoming court battle.

Court battle

As per Lisa Marie’s will Graceland should go to her three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley. However, Priscilla Presley contested this will in the court contesting the ‘authenticity and validity’. A Managing Partner at Elvis Presley spoke in favor of Riley Keough which was rubbished by Priscilla Presley. . It can be said that this truly damaged the relationship of Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.

