Riley Keough Celebrates Her 35th Birthday; Posts Behind The Scenes Of Under The Bridge Cast

Actress Riley Keough turned 35 in style on May 29, celebrating her milestone birthday with a chic dance in a sleek black bodysuit. Sharing her joy on Instagram she posted highlights from recent months. These included moments from the finale of her show Under The Bridge which also premiered on her birthday. With co-stars Lily Gladstone and Javon "Wanna" Walton, Keough's birthday celebration was filled with laughter and fun. Fans wished her a happy birthday and praised her latest performance.

Actress Riley Keough is officially 35 years old

A special post showcasing memories from the past few months was shared by Keough on Instagram to celebrate her big day. First, she shared a video of herself dancing and striking a pose in a sleek black bodysuit and tights. On May 29, her birthday happened to coincide with the finale of Under The Bridge, which was released on Hulu that same day.

"It's almost my birthday and the @underthebridgehulu finale is out," she captioned the social media post. The post also included photos and videos of Lily Gladstone, Javon Walton, Quinn Shephard and more.

Another clip shows Keough's Under the Bridge co-star Lily Gladstone making a funny face while breathing in and out through a torn plastic bag. They appeared in a blurry photo next, smiling and flashing peace signs as they posed on a bed alongside show creator Quinn Shephard.

​While shooting the show, Keough shared a clip of her co-star Javon Walton walking along a corridor in an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs. Before he walked away, the 17-year-old actor turned around and sprayed his hands with antibacterial fluid and laughed. She also appeared in a clip riding in a car with crew members and in a photo with a younger co-star posing on a bed. She also held up a Polaroid of Under the Bridge producer Gina Gammell on the set wearing headphones.

Happy birthday to the actress as fans praised the show

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday sweet lady! Under the Bridge is awesome! Love!" Another added, "Happy birthday to a gem of a woman!"

A third fan said, "You are a breath of fresh air, both inside and out. Blessings always." A particularly captivated fan commented, "Haunting show, great performances. And I'll watch anything Riley does," while someone else complimented Keough, "Ur so good in this."

This is an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name, which premiered in late April. A true story about the murder of a Canadian teenager named Reena Virk, Keough plays the author investigating what happened to Virk.

Keough plays the acclaimed author who died in 2022, along with Oscar nominee Gladstone, 37, who plays police officer Cam Bentland, in which they try to solve the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Victoria, British Columbia.

Keough's birthday comes just days after her grandmother Priscilla Presley celebrated her 79th birthday. Among other projects, the 35-year-old actress has starred in Daisy Jones & The Six and Mad Max: Fury Road, both based on books.

