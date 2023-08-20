Riley Keough opens up about her 'wild' stepfather; says Nicholas Cage is 'a great actor'

Riley Keough has had some 'wild' step-father, according to her, but she'd like to act with her former step-dad Nicholas Cage. The Ghost Rider actor was part of Keough's family from 2002 to 2004 when he separated from Riley's mom Lisa Marie Presley. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old opens up about her life and struggles since her mom passed away earlier this year.

Riley Keough would like to act alongside Nicholas Cage

Riley Keough has expressed her interest in working with Nicolas Cage, on a future acting project. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress praised her former stepfather, who was married to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, as a "great actor." She revealed that she hasn't maintained contact with Cage following his split from her mother, but she could see the possibility of collaborating on a film together someday with him. She also candidly discussed her past experiences with "wild" stepfathers. She opened up about her personal experiences of having numerous step-fathers. She confessed, "I've had some wild stepfathers. Famous and not famous."

Riley Keough's Step-fathers

Apart from the 59-year-old, the Daisy Jones and The Six star, has had a unique family journey that involved prominent figures such as Michael Jackson and Michael Lockwood, the latter being the father of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley. Her biological father Danny Keough was married to Lisa Marie from 1988 to 1994. Tragically, the actress also had to face the loss of her younger brother Benjamin, who passed away at 27 in 2020 due to suicide. After enduring the unexpected loss of her mother in January, Riley has found success in her recent miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six. While coping with the grief from her mother's passing due to a bowel obstruction, she's been seen in public with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen and their daughter, Tupelo Storm, who was born via surrogate in 2022.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old was locked in a legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, for Lisa Marie's estate. The court came to a conclusion recently, as Keough was declared the rightful owner of not only her mother's estate but also Elvi Presley's famous Graceland.

