Riley Keough Reveals She Had No Idea About Allegations Against Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Jackson

Riley Keough speaks about Lisa Marie Presley trying to protect her from Michael Jackson's controversies, particularly regarding sexual abuse allegations.

Keough, Presley's daughter, recently revealed how her mother kept her from knowing the scandals surrounding Jackson when they were married between 1994 and 1996.

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on January 15, Keough revealed how Presley had kept her children in the dark about the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. Keough, now 35, said she had no idea about the allegations during her childhood and never asked as an adult.

She said, "I was never told anything. And it’s actually not something I ever asked as an adult. I think it just was what it was. It just never came to mind."

Keough added, "I would imagine that my dad was really heartbroken in reading the news. I would imagine he said all kinds of things to my mom that we didn’t know about."

She credited her parents for their style of parenting, which prevented her from being exposed to conflicts or sensitive matters. "The way my parents parented was very much like, 'We don’t fight around the kids. We don’t ever say anything around them. We didn’t know anything.' We didn’t know about any allegations," she noted.

Lisa Marie was married to Danny Keough from 1988 until she left him for Jackson, a tale she told in her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown. She recalled that it was during a Las Vegas trip when Jackson professed his love for her and wished to marry her.

Keough remembered that her mother's relationships were real but their breakups really hurt her as a child. She recalled crying and being angry every time Presley broke up with someone, even when she was marrying Jackson.

Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023 at the age of 54. Michael Jackson died in 2009 when he was 50 years old. In her memoir, Presley said Jackson was an excellent conversationalist who had a great impact on her life forever.

