Riley Keough takes over as sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley's estate with nod from Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement in May over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust. At that time, Priscilla said that all their differences are resolved and their family is stronger than ever. Now, it has been revealed that Riley Keough is officially the sole trustee of her late mother’s million dollar estate. Here is everything to know about the same.

Riley Keough sole Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

PEOPLE confirmed that Riley Keough has officially become sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. The Daisy Jones & the Six star has petitioned in court to get last month’s settlement agreement with grandmother Priscilla Presley approved.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Riley Keough’s lawyer Justin Gold wrote, “The beneficiaries all save money that would have gone to Priscilla who was going to charge a trustee fee. In settling the claims pending in Priscilla's Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa's wishes and not in the best interests of the family.”

Keough will also be sub-trusts for teenage twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood. The documents mention that The Daisy Jones & the Six star will invest her sisters money in a manner which is beneficial for them.

The documents state that Priscilla was removed as Trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate in May after she signed a settlement agreement with her granddaughter Keough. Priscilla will only be trustee of her son Navarone Garibaldi’s sub-trust. Lisa Marie’s half brother was granted 1/9 of the trust. Priscilla will also be paid undisclosed one-time lump sum money.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley legal battle

After Lisa Marie’s death in January, Priscilla Presley filed a petition in court which questioned the authenticity and validity of her will. In the 2016 amendment, Lisa removed Priscilla as co-trustee and named Riley as in charge.

