Rina Sawayama seemingly slams Matty Healy for being racist; Singer says she is tired of 'microaggressions'

Glastonbury Festival 2023 is witnessing some amazing performances of popular artists. One such performer is Japanese singer Rina Sawayama who amazed the crowd with her brilliant performances on Saturday. During her segment, Sawayama called out Matty Healy, the lead vocalist of the pop rock band the 1975. Wondering why? Read below to know more details.

Rina Sawayama takes a dig at Matty Healy for THIS reason

On June 25, Rina Sawayama seemingly called out her Dirty Hit labelmate Matty Healy in the middle of her set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in England. Before beginning her song ‘STFU,’ lookslike the singer hinted that the song is written for his labelmate Healy. She did not reveal his name. Rina said, “I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of these microaggressions. So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ and mocks Asian people on a podcast.” Expressing her anger, Rina said, “He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough!”

Even though she did not name Healy, fans were quick enough to realize that Rina was referring to the 1975 frontman’s controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February.

For the unversed, Matty Healy was seen laughing and making no comments at the conversation between the podcast co-hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen, who called Ice Spice an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady. They mocked Healy for watching Ghetto Gaggers, which is a pornography show where white men dominate black women. Social media slammed the singer for his unusual behavior.

However, Healy later apologized to Ice Spice, who recently collaborated with his now-ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on a remix of Karma.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift break up

According to the latest reports, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have broken up after a month of dating. The Cruel Summer singer and the 1975 frontman have been making headlines in recent days for their whirlwind romance since April. However, the couple has now separated and are no longer together.

A close friend of Swift told TMZ, “Taylor and Matty are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s dating rumors came shortly after the former split with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Taylor and Joe were in a relationship for almost six years before finally going their separate ways.

