Ring of Honor Champion Jay Briscoe Dies at 38 - WWE world in mourning over the shocking death

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, one of the biggest tag team wrestlers of all time Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 in a fatal car collision in Laurel, Delaware. The crash that took place at around 5:30 p.m. led to the death of two people on-site while two others were critically injured and immediately transported to the hospital.

ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed Jay Briscoe’s death

The AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed the death of the two-time ROH World Champion death. In fact, he even pledged he’d do everything in his power to support Briscoe’s family.

Tony Khan wrote, “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”

Remembering Jay Briscoe

The wrestling champion Jamin Pugh famously called Jay Briscoe started his in-ring career while he was just a teenager. Gradually, he made his name in the world of pro wrestling as he teamed with his brother Mark in ROH. Briscoe not only gained a number of fans in his 2-decade-long career but also earned several accolades including the ROH tag team title more than 10 times. Not too long ago, the man managed to win the ROH Final Battle where he defeated FTR. Jay also had a pretty successful career as a singles wrestler. The man won the ROH world championship twice. In fact, Briscoe was one of the first wrestlers to inaugurate ROH as a part of the Hall of Fame in 2022. He has been a successful part of NJPW and Impact Wrestling tag teams.

FTR’s Cash Wheeler opened up regarding the sudden death on his social media and shared, “I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay.”

“IMPACT is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jay Briscoe. Jay will always be remembered as a trailblazer who, with his brother Mark, left it in the ring every night. We send our sincere condolences to his family, who he loved beyond words, as well as his friends and fans.” Impact Wrestling tweeted.

WWE world reacted to Jay Briscoe's death

Apart from them wrestlers and personalities from the world of wrestling have been mourning the loss of the legend. Scroll on to see how wrestling celebrities reacted to Jay Briscoe's death.

The Usos wrote on Twitter "RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso. @SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz."

Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted "I'm doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay." along with a picture. In fact, Young Bucks even changed the Twitter header photo as a tribute to Jay Briscoe.

AEW’s Matt Hardy shared,

"Heard this tragic news while flying," Matt tweeted. "I'm DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I'm heartbroken for his family."

AEW superstar Chris Jericho shared, "Please pray for @jaybriscoe84's family. Trust me this is worse than you think."

Veteran ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni opened up on twitter,

"Jay was one of a kind. I traveled often with Jay and Mark. We couldn't have been more different but that's what made our friendship something I'll cherish forever. He'd give you the shirt off his back, his last dime. He was so proud of his kids. Loved his family so much."

Triple H Levesque shared, "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe," Triple H tweeted. "My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

Shawn Michaels shared, "On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss."

Bayley shared, "I'm so sorry to hear about Jay Briscoe. To all my friends who were close to him, to all his fans, and to his family, I'm sending you so much strength and love. ❤️ #DemBoys."

Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted, "RIP Jay Briscoe."

GUNTHER tweeted, "Rest in Peace, Jay Briscoe."

Others such as Ricochet and Cody Rhodes, The Hurricane, Big Swole, Frankie Kazarian, and John Silver shared their reactions to the grieving news as well.