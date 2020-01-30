Ring singer Selena Gomez shares a BTS PHOTO as she gets ready for one of her shoots; Take a look

Selena Gomez has recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen getting ready for a shoot. Check out the picture.

International fame Selena Gomez always manages to make headlines one way or the other. The Lose You to Love Me singer often chooses to remain away from the limelight and isn’t much of a social media freak. However, Selena has been quite active on her Instagram handle since the past few months and has flooded it with numerous pictures and videos most of which feature her lifelines. The singer’s new album titled Rare has also been a huge success.

Selena has recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen getting ready for some shoot. The Come & Get It singer is helped by a professional makeup artist who is probably drawing a winged liner on her eyes. Selena is seen wearing a stunning black dress as she sits on the chair all geared up for her performance! She has also captioned a few lines from her hit song ring along with the post that reads, “Wrapped round my finger like a ring.”

Check out Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post below:

Earlier in an interview, the Back to You singer revealed about being a victim of emotional abuse in one of her previous relationships which came as a shock for everyone. Selena had earlier opened up about being body – shamed for gaining weight during her struggle with lupus. The singer also revealed that the comments about her fluctuating weight on social media disturbed her and she messed up badly thereafter.

Credits :Instagram

