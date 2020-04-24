Ringo Starr teases 'a big surprise' for Beatles fans and we wonder if Paul McCartney will be a part of it

Ringo Starr asks fans to tune into The Beatles' YouTube channel on Saturday for a big surprise.

Ringo Starr, the drummer for the Beatles, has been urging fans to tune into The Beatles' YouTube channel on Saturday, April 25, at 12 noon. The 79-year-old musician says he has a surprise for the audience and the fact that he teased The Beatles' channel and not his own has many fans speculating that Paul McCartney too could be a part of it. Although Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney stay in different countries with a major time difference but the fact that Ringo Starr has announced the fans to tune in at 12 noon ET suggests Paul McCartney's presence.

12 noon ET means 9 a.m in Los Angeles for Ringo Starr and 5 p.m in Sussex, England, for Paul McCartney. Hence, the time decided seems convenient for both the Beatles. "Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love," Ringo Starr tweeted on April 22.

Check out his post:

Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love pic.twitter.com/JiXnEUDDjW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 21, 2020

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have stayed incredible friends over the years. McCartney also guested on Ringo Starr's latest solo album, What's My Name, playing on a song by John Lennon called 'Grow Old With Me.' Meanwhile, there is also a Beatles film by Peter Jackson coming up, which is believed to have plenty of unreleased treats by the rock band.

Also Read:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×