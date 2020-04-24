Ringo Starr teases 'a big surprise' for Beatles fans and we wonder if Paul McCartney will be a part of it
Ringo Starr, the drummer for the Beatles, has been urging fans to tune into The Beatles' YouTube channel on Saturday, April 25, at 12 noon. The 79-year-old musician says he has a surprise for the audience and the fact that he teased The Beatles' channel and not his own has many fans speculating that Paul McCartney too could be a part of it. Although Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney stay in different countries with a major time difference but the fact that Ringo Starr has announced the fans to tune in at 12 noon ET suggests Paul McCartney's presence.
12 noon ET means 9 a.m in Los Angeles for Ringo Starr and 5 p.m in Sussex, England, for Paul McCartney. Hence, the time decided seems convenient for both the Beatles. "Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love," Ringo Starr tweeted on April 22.
Check out his post:
Peace and love I am just giving you all a heads up if you tune in to the Beatles YouTube channel on Saturday the 25th at 9 AM Pacific 12 noon Eastern you are in for a big surprise and fun and peace and love
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 21, 2020
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have stayed incredible friends over the years. McCartney also guested on Ringo Starr's latest solo album, What's My Name, playing on a song by John Lennon called 'Grow Old With Me.' Meanwhile, there is also a Beatles film by Peter Jackson coming up, which is believed to have plenty of unreleased treats by the rock band.
