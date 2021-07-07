RIP Dilip Kumar: When The Tragedy King felt he 'did not have to go to Hollywood to prove or satisfy' himself

As we bid farewell to Dilip Kumar, we look back to when the Bollywood legend revealed why he turned down the offer to star in the Oscar-winning 1962 movie, Lawrence of Arabia, which could have been his Hollywood debut.

In some deeply upsetting news, Dilip Kumar has sadly passed away today, i.e. July 7, at the age of 98. His funeral, with full state honours, will be taking place at 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai. As the world mourns an immeasurable loss to Indian cinema while also celebrating his inimitable legacy, we look back to the time when Dilip Saab revealed why he turned down a role in the Oscar-winning 1962 movie, Lawrence of Arabia, which could have been his Hollywood debut.

It was during a 2012 interview with The Times of India, on his 90th birthday, i.e. December 11, when Dilip Saab shared his thoughts on not entering Hollywood with the classic David Lean directorial. "I took a decision, which was appropriate at that time. In all humility, I would like to say that I judged the offer with the same parameters as all the offers that came to me at that time," The Tragedy King elaborated before adding, "I felt I did not have to go to Hollywood to prove or satisfy myself."

For the unversed, Dilip Saab was offered the role of Sheriff Ali, which he turned down and ultimately it went to Omar Sharif. David didn't want a European star to play the part as he wanted a more authentic actor and hence got in touch with Dilip Saab, whose work he was familiar with at the time because of his own personal experience of India. While Lean set up a meeting with Dilip Saab and tried to persuade him to play Sheriff Ali, he was turned down by the thespian.

With 10 Oscar nominations and seven wins for Lawrence of Arabia at the 35th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for David, Omar ended up receiving an Oscar nod in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category, which he lost to Ed Begley, who won it for Sweet Bird of Youth as Tom Boss Finley. However, Sharif did win two Golden Globes for his fabulous performance in the Best Supporting Role - Motion Picture and New Star of the Year - Actor categories, alongside Lawrence of Arabia co-star Peter O'Toole, at the 20th Golden Globe Awards.

Nevertheless, as Dilip Saab said, he didn't need a Hollywood debut to stamp his glorious mark in world cinema...

ALSO READ: RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'

Rest in peace, Dilip Saab.

Credits :The Times of India

Share your comment ×