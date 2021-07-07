RIP Dilip Kumar: When Zayn Malik shared a vintage photo of the legendary actor with the singer's father Yaser

As the world bids goodbye to Dilip Kumar, we travel back to February 2018 when Zayn Malik surprised his Indian fans by posting a throwback black and white photo of his father Yaser Malik with the Bollywood legend on Instagram.

Dilip Kumar has heartbreakingly left the world for his heavenly abode today, i.e. July 7, at the age of 98. The legendary actor's burial will take place at 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai, and with full state honours. While Bollywood grieves this unbearable loss, we look back at The Tragedy King's legacy left behind as millions and millions of fans will cherish him forever.

It was in 2018 when Zayn Malik surprised his Indian fans with a Dilip Kumar 'connect' story. Taking to his Instagram page, the 28-year-old singer had posted a vintage photo (which has since been deleted) featuring Dilip Saab and a young man named Yaser Malik, who is Zayn's father. In the black and white picture shared, you see the two handsome men dressed dapperly in suits, in what looks to be a party or an event, as the duo posed together for the camera, shaking hands and all smiles.

Check out Dilip Kumar and Zayn Malik's father Yaser Malik's 'Blast from the Past' snap below:

Zayn's IG caption reads as, "Abu with Dilip Kumar."

The heavy influence that Dilip Saab had across the globe is truly remarkable...

Rest in peace, Dilip Saab.

Giving a befitting tribute to Dilip Saab on Twitter was Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted, "T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened ..," and added, "T 3958 -"An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again.." s"

