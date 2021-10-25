RIP James Michael Tyler: Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow pay heartfelt tributes

Actor James Michael Tyler, who famously essayed the role of Gunther on Friends passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunda. The actor aged 59 died after battling cancer for over three years. Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more mourned his loss on social media.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram to react to the tragic news and remembered him Michael for being a delight to work with. Jennifer Aniston shared a memorable scene from Friends where Tyler's Gunther and her character Rachel Green are seen conversing. In her emotional tribute to the actor, she wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."

Also, Courteney Cox remembered Tyler for being an amazing person offscreen as she wrote, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

Here are tributes for James Michael Tyler from Friends cast:

Among other lead cast members of the show, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc also remembered Tyler for being the warm person that he was.

Tyler was last seen reuniting with the cast of Friends via virtual appearance for Friends: The Reunion special. Michael's manager who confirmed the news of his passing, mentioned, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend)... but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband", via BBC.

ALSO READ: James Michael Tyler aka ‘Gunther’ from TV show ‘Friends’ passes away at 59 after battling cancer