RIP James Michael Tyler: The one where we bid farewell to Gunther aka our beloved ‘7th friend’

For Friends nerds, they say it's the end of an era, as James Michael Tyler, aka Gunther is no more. For those unversed, Tyler, who played the role of Central Perk's best barista, succumbed to prostate cancer at the mere age of 59, thus leaving all of us teary-eyed.

After the six main cast members, Tyler was the one with the most appearances on the television show, showing up in as many as 185 episodes. If we compare it with other stars, his appearances account for more than Janice, Carol, Susan, Mike Hannigan, Jack Geller and Judy Geller put together. However, we didn't see much of him during the Reunion special which according to Tyler was because he "didn't want to bring a downer on it," by revealing his cancer diagnosis amid the celebrations.

From being known for his undying love for Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) to having a personal vendetta against Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and making sure Joey (Matt LeBlanc) understands that being a coffeehouse waiter means having to fulfil responsibilities in time, Tyler's Gunther taught us a thing or two about being responsible and the unofficial 'seventh friend' to our favourite group. On this sorrowful occasion, we should celebrate Tyler's rich legacy as the iconic character and laud his hilarious reactions and special comic timings for one last time (in no particular order):

'Oh, like you don't already have everything?'

Gunther's sarcastic one-liners were definitely the best, and as Rachel's no. 1 cheerleader, he was pretty mad with Ross for being the love of her life (at least till some parts of Season 2 and 3). When Ross asks Gunther for a napkin in one of the episodes, the barista aggressively goes, "Oh, like you don't already have everything?" referring to his love life with Rachel!

"Put the mouse back in the house"

Gunther made it perfectly clear that when it came to Central Perk, he didn't spare anyone (except Rachel, of course). In one of the episodes, when Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) boyfriend Robert wears 'revealing' athletic shorts, Tyler's Gunther immediately asks him to respect "the family place," and adhere to the rules!

"I dropped a cup"

This was one of the most hilarious scenes, where Gunther, agitated by Rachel's coworker Mark and his unexpected proposal, goes to the kitchen of the coffee shop and all the audience can hear after that are loud crashes of falling utensils. After coming back, he witnesses everyone staring at him, and all he manages to say is, "I dropped a cup," in the most unbothered way ever!

But his reaction can totally be termed as justified, for Gunther was planning to propose to Rachel as well! "Say, Rachel, I was wondering if you'd like to go to a movie with me sometime. As my lover," he thinks. "Too out there. Maybe just get something to eat with me sometime. As my lover," he was seen practising just sometime before the scene.

"So, what is this? Some kind of snake or something?"

For Gunther, Rachel was the love of his life! When she brought the scratchy cat, Mrs Whiskerson home and couldn't bear with her tantrums anymore, Rachel decided to sell it to someone, and Gunther, despite being confused about the animal's species adopted Rachel's cat in no time. Later, he asks Ross, "So, what is this? Some kind of snake or something?"

"I Saved Up For 350 Years"

Gunther and Joey had some of the best interactions on the show! Two struggling actors, with one who has accepted his fate as a coffeehouse manager, Gunther had some pearls of wisdom to offer to Joey whenever he seemed stuck in his career. In an episode, when Joey brings a Porsche key to Gunther, asking if it was his, Gunther fires back with, "Yes, that's what I drive. I make 4 bucks an hour. I saved up for 350 years."

Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) might be the king of sarcasm, but Gunther is definitely running for his crown!

All we can say is, thank you, James Michael Tyler. You'll be missed!

