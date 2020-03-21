RIP Kenny Rogers: Fans mourn the death of the legendary country music star; Say ‘His voice was one of a kind’

Legendary country music star Kenny Rogers’ fans mourn his death and posted sweet messages on Twitter. Check out his fans’ reaction.

Celebrated country music hitmaker Kenny Rogers passed away at the age of 81 and his fans are mourning his death. The legendary musician’s family announced his death on Rogers' verified Twitter account. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the tweet read. The iconic singer dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s with back to back hits.

During the course of his remarkable music career, Rogers successfully added 24 number-one hits to his credit. The six time Country Music Awards winner and three-time Grammy Award winner sold more than 50 million in the US alone, Fox News reported. Some of his uber-hit tracks included Islands In The Stream, Lady, We've Got Tonight, Through the Years and Lucille. His signature song The Gambler, which came out in 1978, was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2018.

Reacting to the heart breaking news, Rogers flooded social media with sweet messages for the late singer. “You don’t have to be a country fan( like I am) to acknowledge the greatness of #KennyRogers . His voice was one of a kind, that was able to transcend genres and generations,” a fan tweeted. “Grew up listening to #KennyRogers and @DollyParton because my mum played their Christmas album on repeat every year + my Grandma loved watching #thegambler movie,” another fan wrote. “#lady is the kind of song that will send a chill down your spine, give you goosebumps, and will linger long after the music is done, and #KennyRogers gave more than just life to the song, he gave it a soul.. #RIPKennyRogers,” another fan posted.

Grew up listening to #KennyRogers and @DollyParton because my mum played their Christmas album on repeat every year + my Grandma loved watching #thegambler movie. #BradyHawkes pic.twitter.com/KwmYhQ3Ybl — Montoya(@monrail) March 21, 2020

You don’t have to be a country fan( like I am) to acknowledge the greatness of #KennyRogers . His voice was one of a kind, that was able to transcend genres and generations. — Aaron (@Aaronsfreakflag) March 21, 2020

#lady is the kind of song that will send a chill down your spine, give you goosebumps, and will linger long after the music is done, and #KennyRogers gave more than just life to the song, he gave it a soul.. #RIPKennyRogers — isolated_lepers (@sofea22233538) March 21, 2020

#kennyrogers This duet is one of my absolute favourites. Her harmony is brilliant. Ive tried but I can’t do it. Kenny’s voice. Golden velvet. Love it islands in the stream https://t.co/SgGRu07vxr — Jackie Hamilton (@Therapyschnor) March 21, 2020

My family says I used to walk around singing #TheGambler when I was a little boy. You’ll be missed #KennyRogers. pic.twitter.com/PDYD2tnkox — Todd Unzicker (@ToddUnzicker) March 21, 2020

If you love #KennyRogers like I do you need to be listening @MsDadrian @RadioJamaicaFM right now. You're going to bawl but it's ok #Legend — Karen Madden (@karendmadden) March 21, 2020

