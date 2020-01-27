RIP Kobe Bryant: Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello & others mourn the NBA star's death

From Priyanka Chopra to Justin Bieber, various celebrities mourned the death of legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant. Here’s what they said.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a fatal California helicopter crash and his fellow athletes and celebrities are moaning the loss of the legend. The accident, that killed seven others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, took place on Sunday, January 26. The 41-year-old basketball player was expected to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. He was expected to coach the game while his daughter was expected to play. According to CNN, nine people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside.

Shortly after the news broke, celebrities took to social media to express their grief. Sharing a picture of the icon with his daughter, posted a lengthy post on Instagram, remembering the icon. “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal.”

Taylor Swift, who was joined by the iconic player on stage during her 1989 World Tour, wrote that her “heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy.” Sending her prayers to his family, the songstress wrote, “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Shaquille O'Neal, who played in the NBA alongside Bryant, shared photos of himself with his late friend on Instagram. “There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !” he wrote in the caption.

Sharing a picture in which he can be seen happily posing with the Basketball star, Justin Bieber wrote, “It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!” Reacting to the shocking news, Dwyane Wade, Bryant’s fellow NBA player tweeted, “Nooooooooooo God please No!”

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” Obama tweeted. During their Grammy red carpet appearance, Korean boy band BTS moaned the player’s death. “We are so sad and were big fans,” they said.

“This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now,” Demi Lovato wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen posing with the icon and his daughter.

Camila Cabello remembered the player for inspiring her and various others through his passion and dedication. “I’ve never been much of a sports fan but Kobe Bryant was a hero to me and it was his words and way of thinking and living that lifted me up during times where I felt like I couldn’t get off the ground. When I was 16 and going through what felt like an excruciatingly painful period in my life, I first saw Kobe’s MUSE documentary, and the mamba mentality is the only thing got me through every single performance. He was fighting inner demons, and so was I, and the way he used them to fuel his game on the court made me feel like I could use them to fuel me onstage,” she wrote.

Kevin Hearts too shared a lengthy post alongside a picture of the basketball legend and grieved the loss. “This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP.... RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families,” he wrote. In addition to these, various other celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Reese Witherspoon, Kanye West, Jada Pinkett Smith also mourned the death of the iconic basketball player.

Born in Philadelphia, Bryant started playing basketball when he was just 3-year-old. Following his passion for the game, he went on to become one of the NBA’s greatest players. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of his high school in 1996 and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the team at the age of 18 and was the youngest player in NBA history at that time. During the course of his remarkable career, the basketball player won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball. Following a legendary career, Bryant goodbye to the game and retired in April 2016

Read More