RIP Mamba: A look at Kobe Bryant's journey from an athlete to NBA’s legendary 18 time All Star player

In a tragic accident, NBA legendary player Kobe Bryant died along with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash. Here’s a look at his achievements and records that he has left behind as his legacy.

A new week commenced on a shocking note for the world as the NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on the hillside along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. While the world is mourning the loss of the legendary NBA and LA Lakers player, his fans are heartbroken about his untimely demise. From Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonas to Bollywood actors like , and others, all have paid their tribute to the ‘Mamba.’

However, for many, Kobe’s life was nothing short of an inspiration. His journey as an NBA player began in 1996 after he was drafted into the team right after his graduation in high school. Post that, his records started registering and he won several games for his team Los Angeles Lakers. The legendary player retired in 2006 after serving his team for 20 long years. Lovingly called ‘Black Mamba,’ everyone spoke highly about the legend and his legacy lives on despite his untimely demise in a chopper crash.

Here’s a look at Kobe Bryant’s achievements:

Winning 3 consecutive NBA championships (2000-2002)

Along with his team members Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe led his team LA Lakers and won 3 back-to back NBA championships and registered his name in the league of team’s top players.

Kobe registering a historical 81 points win against Toronto Raptors

In 2006, Kobe registered the second-highest number of points scored in a game in the NBA for his team LA Lakers against Toronto Raptors. This is one of the most remembered achievements for Black Mamba and his fans. Bryant made 28 out of 46 shots and also got 18 Free shots during the game.

Most Valuable Player Award in 2007-08 Season

Kobe Bryant was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the regular season in 2007-2008 which left his fans elated. Post this, he led his team to the NBA finals as first seed in the Western Conference.

Kobe Bryant: 18 Time NBA All Star

In 1996 and between 2000 to 2016, Kobe was selected to play NBA’s All Star game with 13 consecutive appearances. Between that period, he registers the 81-point masterpiece against Toronto Raptors as well and led LA Lakers to glory several times in his career.

Kobe as the Youngest NBA player to start a game

Kobe Bryant was among the youngest players to kick off a game. After being drafted into the NBA after his high school grad, Byrant’s first game was against the Dallas Mavericks in 1997.

3 Olympic Gold Medals

Bryant wasn’t just a prolific basketball player for the LA Lakers in the NBA. He even won 3 gold medals during the Olympics in 2007, 2008 and 2012 for Team USA. In 2008 Summer Olympics, Team USA was also known as ‘The Redeem Team,’ and Kobe played for them and won a gold medal that year too.

Black Mamba hits 2 free throws after injuring himself

In a game against Golden State in April 2013, Kobe fell to the ground and hurt his ankle. Despite being told not to put pressure on his hurt leg, Kobe hit 2 free throws to tie that game for his team. Post that, he left the field and was told he injured his Achilles tendon and yet played for 2 throws. He was lauded for the same all across the nation and his dedication left everyone inspired.

Winning an Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball’

In the year 2018, Kobe narrated & wrote an animated short film Dear Basketball. For this, he won an Oscar award for best animated film that year. His speech post winning the Oscar impressed everyone.

These are just a few achievements of Kobe as a basketball player. The career that Kobe had as a basketball player spanned over 2 decades and he inspired the lives of many aspiring players. Loss of a player like Kobe has left the entire world mourning as there would never be another legend like him. From winning games for his team to inspiring the lives of many, Kobe Bryant is a name that will live on for years to come.

