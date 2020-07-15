RIP Naya Rivera: Authorities confirm the Glee star died due to accidental drowning

According to the autopsy from Ventura County’s Medical Examiner, Naya Rivera died due to accidental drowning at Lake Piru, where the authorities discovered her submerged body after 8 agonizing days of search.

Just a day after Naya Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities, the Glee star's cause of death was revealed. After completing an autopsy, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of Rivera's body and has determined her cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death is an accident, via Twitter. "The autopsy findings are consistent with drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged," the report stated. "No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role."

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru.

The 33-year-old actress went missing on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey at California's Lake Piru. An investigation was launched to find Rivera after authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of the lake, which is located about 50 miles north of Los Angeles. On Monday, July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff's department said that a body had been found at Lake Piru. Hours later, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said that authorities are "confident" that the body is Rivera's, and the body was discovered floating at the surface of the lake by personnel searching by boat early Monday morning.

Bill said in Monday's press conference, "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found of the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera."

Amid the investigation, authorities spoke to Rivera's son Josey, who she shares with ex Ryan Dorsey. From speaking with Josey, authorities were able to determine that the mother and son went swimming in the lake on July 8 and that "her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water." "There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon," the Sheriff went on to explain. "We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."

Rivera's friends, fans and former Glee co-stars have been mourning the loss of the actress with moving tributes on social media since the news broke. Prior to the confirmation from police, just an hour before Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s death, the teen drama series Glee's cast also stepped out of their homes and held hands on the shore of Lake Piru.

