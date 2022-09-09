RIP Queen Elizabeth: The Crown creator calls the show a 'love letter' to the monarch, halts Season 6 shoot
After Queen Elizabeth's demise, The Crown Season 6's filming has been halted as a mark of respect to the late monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement released on Thursday. Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away aged 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Celebrities and world leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the monarch whose 70-year reign has been deemed remarkable. In honour of the Queen, the creator of Netflix's popular show, The Crown which revolves around the Royal family also released a statement.
Peter Morgan, writer of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama The Crown spoke to Deadline as he reacted to the tragic news of the Queen's passing and said that the series is "a love letter to her." Morgan also mentioned in an email message to the portal that he expects production on Season 6 of The Crown "will stop filming out of respect" for a period of time.
The Crown which has released four seasons till now saw actresses Claire Foy and Olivia Colman play the role of Queen Elizabeth II. The fifth season of the show is set to introduce Imelda Staunton as the monarch. The series began with Foy as Princess Elizabeth, before becoming Queen Elizabeth and ascending the throne.
Several members of the Royal family have addressed their thoughts about the Netflix show. Previously, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry spoke about the same and said, "They [The Crown] don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself."
