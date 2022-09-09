RIP Queen Elizabeth: The Crown creator calls the show a 'love letter' to the monarch, halts Season 6 shoot

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a statement released on Thursday. Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away aged 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Celebrities and world leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the monarch whose 70-year reign has been deemed remarkable. In honour of the Queen, the creator of Netflix's popular show, The Crown which revolves around the Royal family also released a statement.

Peter Morgan, writer of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama The Crown spoke to Deadline as he reacted to the tragic news of the Queen's passing and said that the series is "a love letter to her." Morgan also mentioned in an email message to the portal that he expects production on Season 6 of The Crown "will stop filming out of respect" for a period of time.