'Rip the face off something': Emily Blunt reveals what role would Dwayne Johnson fit in USD 788 million Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt, who has shared the screen with both Dwayne Johnson and Cillian Murphy in Jungle Cruise and Oppenheimer respectively, delves into the intriguing prospect of Dwayne Johnson's involvement in a significant and Oscar-worthy role.

Emily Blunt talks about her confidence in The Rock's abilities

During a conversation on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with host Josh Horowitz, Emily Blunt talked about the capabilities of two prominent actors, Dwayne Johnson and Cillian Murphy. While recognizing Johnson's primarily comedic and action-oriented roles, the conversation took a captivating turn as Blunt shared her aspiration to see Johnson take on a powerful role in Oppenheimer. She said “I wanna see Dwayne Johnson rip the face off something in Oppenheimer. I am telling you, I have told him. I said, ‘You’re going to win an Oscar one day’. I know it. He’s going to be and I’m excited and I think that there’s so much to mind there”

ALSO READ: 'It was a bit patchy, It stinks': When Emily Blunt shared what she regrets about her wedding to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt predicts an Oscar for Dwayne Johnson

According to Blunt, Johnson will eventually win an Oscar, who is confident about his talent. She expressed her excitement for a revolutionary performance that goes beyond Johnson's typical repertoire. Johnson's passion and attention to detail, as well as Blunt's personal experiences working with him, support her conviction that he has the potential to be a great movie star.

ALSO READ: 'I just put my marriage on the line': When John Krasinski risked his life to get nod from Emily Blunt for USD 297 million movie

The enthusiasm around Dwayne Johnson's upcoming roles is increased by Emily Blunt's affirmation of his Oscar-deserving ability. The idea that Johnson's career has the potential to soar to new heights is further strengthened by Blunt's perceptions of Johnson's openness and dedication, qualities she describes as characteristics of a brilliant actor. Blunt's comments highlight the impact Dwayne Johnson might have on the cinematic scene, possibly garnering him a coveted Academy Award in the future. The entertainment industry is eagerly awaiting the development of Dwayne Johnson's parts.

ALSO READ: 'He just loves sausages': When Emily Blunt joked around Dwayne Johnson after being asked about his diet