RIP Virgil Abloh: Idris Elba, Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner & more pay tribute to fashion genius

The week started off on a horrific note as the news of designer, creative genius and fashion enthusiast Virgil Abloh’s passing came. Virgil, founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director passed away at the untimely age of 41 after fighting a private battle with cancer. The news was announced by the icon’s Instagram page and soon his famous friends, family and fans flooded the internet with messages over the tragic loss.

Apart from being a regular in the fashion circuit, Virgil was close friends with the likes of Kanye West, the Kardashians, the Hadids, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and so many more. As we, along with others, mourn the loss of the creative maverick, we’re looking at how stars paid tribute to the genius.

Taking to Twitter, musician Pharrell Williams wrote: “My heart is broken. Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones, you’re with the Master now, shine.” While Idris Elba wrote: “Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.”

Kanye West dedicated his Sunday service to the late designer and performed Adele’s song Easy On Me as he mourned one of his closest friends. Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Hailey Bieber (whose wedding dress was designed by Virgil) and many more took to Instagram stories to share tributes for the late star and wished that he “rests in power”.

