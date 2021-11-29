RIP Virgil Abloh: Kanye West pays tribute with Sunday Service cover of Adele's Easy On Me

Kanye West's latest Sunday Service was dedicated to the Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh who passed away due to cancer on November 28. Amid the service, West's choir covered Adele's song Easy On Me from her new album, 30. The performance was live-streamed on Kanye's website dondalive.com.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” a message read on screen. For those unversed, Abloh was fighting cancer privately for years. According to Louis Vuitton's statement, "Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."

Taking to Virgil Abloh's social media platform, his team first announced the news to his fans. "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," a part of the statement read.

After that, many celebrities from Hollywood paid their heartfelt tributes to the fashion icon and his family on their loss. Condolences poured in from different parts of the world as stars remembered the good times they have spent with the designer. "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design," his family's statement further read.

