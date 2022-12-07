Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022: Meghan Markle adorns Princess Diana's iconic aquamarine ring with Prince Harry

After Prince William and Kate Middleton 's Boston trip culminated with a royal appearance at the Earth Shot Prize, it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's time to shine! The couple were all smiles as they touched down in New York and attended the Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022 on Tuesday, i.e. December 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured with the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award (President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was also a recipient) for their work through their Archewell Foundation in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action, according to People.

For their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put up a 'stylish' united front and even posed with Robert F. Kennedy's daughter and human rights activist Kerry Kennedy. Harry matched the blue red carpet, looking dapper in a navy blue suit, which was paired with a crisp white shirt, black tie and black dress shoes. On the other hand, Meghan looked breathtaking in a white Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves, paired with black pumps and accessorised with dangling diamond earrings. Markle opted for a neat, sleek low bun with a centre parting.

To accentuate her charismatic attire, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by donning her iconic aquamarine ring, via Page Six. The Princess of Wales' aquamarine ring is noteworthy as it was commissioned by Diana as a replacement for her engagement ring in 1996, post her divorce from now-King Charles III. Interestingly, during Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding, Markle donned the same ring as her "something blue" at their reception. Even Meghan's outfit for the award gala seems reminiscent of her classy Givenchy wedding dress.

Check out Meghan Markle donning Princess Diana's iconic aquamarine ring at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala 2022 below: