Rita Lee dies at 75, Here are 5 things to know about undisputed Queen of Rock

Rita Lee, the legendary Brazilian musician and composer who gained international recognition for her candid and colorful style has died at the age of 75. According to the statement posted on her official Instagram account Lee died at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening.

Here are some facts to know about Rita Lee.

1. Rita Lee’s childhood

Lee was born in São Paulo to a Brazilian mother and American father. According to one of the newspapers, she took classical piano lessons but suffered from stage fright. However instead of retreating, she threw herself in the music and became one of the legends in the industry.

2. Founded Os Mutantes

Lee founded the seminal psychedelic-rock group Os Mutantes in 1966 along with Sergio Dias and Arnaldo Batista. In her first interview she declared that the group ‘has come from another planet to take over the world’.

Rita Lee left Os Mutantes in 1972 but not before culminating the catalog of classics like Ando Meio Desligado, Baby, and Balada do Louco.

3. Rita Lee’s works

Over six decades of career in the music industry, Lee inspired thousands of women with her compositions containing the messages of feminism and even addressing her own struggles with drug abuse. She was one of the most versatile artists and knew how to play at least five instruments. Some of her hits included Now Only Missing You, Mania de Você, and Ovelha Negra.

4. Cause of death

Rita Lee’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 but a year later her son announced that Queen of Rock has defeated the illness.

5. Tributes

Lee’s death has sparked an outpouring tributes from fans and the contemporary Brazilian music industry. Pitty, the Brazilian rock singer tweeted, ‘I’m a wreck. The Greatest has left us … There will never be another Rita Lee’.

