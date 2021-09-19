Rita Ora addresses her relationship with Taika Waititi; Says she’s in a ‘great place’

Singer Rita Ora has recently weighed in on her relationship with Taika Waititi as the two of them seem to be going stronger than ever! During her interview with Vogue Australia, Ora opened up on her relationship with the director and got candid about living in the moment amid the pandemic.

Ora discussed her relationship and how she is content with the life she is leading along with Waititi. “I’m in a great place in my life, that’s all I’m going to say about that. I just think, respectfully, privacy is important,” she revealed, adding that she has “learned a lot” during her 20s.

While discussing how her career has been affected during the pandemic, Ora revealed how she feels ‘trapped’ when she cannot perform on stage, which exactly happened during the pandemic. “I feel extremely trapped when I don’t perform on stage because it’s part of my identity,” Ora said, adding that she has never pictured what it would be like to not have the chance to perform on stage.

The For You singer further added that she has “lost” a lot of her “adrenaline” due to not being able to perform on stage, in front of her fans. She has also opened up on living in the moment and how she gave up on a “steady home,” due to her need to keep travelling. “I’m very much in the moment. I’m like: ‘Let’s do this, and let’s do that,’” Ora revealed.

In other news, Ora and Waititi had also attended the MET Gala together and posed with each other for stunning couple photos.

