Rita Ora and Cardi B issue apology after facing criticism over throwing parties amidst COVID-19 pandemic

British singer Rita Ora apologized Monday for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules by holding a birthday party, saying it was "a serious and inexcusable error of judgment." The Sun newspaper ran photos of Ora and others, including models Cara and Poppy Delevingne, arriving at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London's Notting Hill area on Saturday. Under lockdown rules that end Wednesday, all pubs and restaurants in England must close except for takeout and delivery, and people are barred from meeting indoors with members of other households. Ora said on Instagram Stories that she had held "a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday."

"It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK," she wrote. Ora said she now realized "how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

Reports of the party attracted widespread criticism. When asked about the event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Jamie Davies, said via CBS News that it was "important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules. That is for every member of the public, including celebrities."

Rita isn’t the only member guilty of having a small party during the holiday season. If you missed it, earlier this week Cardi B posted about her Thanksgiving celebration, and now she’s issuing an apology after facing criticism over the gathering. “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!” she tweeted out over the weekend about her Thanksgiving celebration. Even though the CDC warned against large gatherings as the world is still in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and gatherings indoors are where the virus often spreads. Well, as soon as Cardi B posted that message, her mentions were a mess.

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Cardi then issued an apology via Twitter saying: “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”

