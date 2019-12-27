Rita Ora goes braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season

Singer Rita Ora went braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season.
3620 reads Mumbai
Rita Ora goes braless in an orange satin gown during the festive seasonRita Ora goes braless in an orange satin gown during the festive season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

She flew to the Caribbean with her family to ring in the festive season. She showed off her toned frame while striking a pose on a boat in St Barts, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The gown teased a glimpse of the star's cleavage while hugging her midriff and derriere. The dress was paired with gold jewellery. The singer wore her hair in an updo. Prior to this, she and her mother took to the social media to post a festive photo during their getaway. She looked hot in the bikini-clad photo while she barely managed to contain her very assets in a blue triangle top. She even wrapped a snowman figure across her shoulders as she sipped on a coconut drink.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

shot by @thereal_donora

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

ALSO READ: Rita Ora says One Direction's Liam Payne is just a 'good friend'

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement