  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rita Ora opens up about using LED therapy for her skincare

Singer Rita Ora is currently using LED therapy for skincare.
7240 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2020 07:17 pm
HollywoodRita Ora opens up about using LED therapy for her skincare
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rita has been using a device that gives off full-spectrum LED light, thermo-therapy, cyro-therapy and advanced T-sonic pulsations, to help with her dry skin, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "It gives red light LED therapy which helps the skin absorb the moisture more, which for me is amazing because I have such dry skin. With the amount I travel, I can literally just take this with me everywhere and it's so easy. It also pulses, which I love because it makes me feel like I'm having a massage. And it's so nourishing, so rejuvenating, it makes me feel like I am ready for bed," Rita shared.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on


The singer has observed a lot of changes on her skin after using the therapy. Rita admits looking after her skin is a "big one" for her. "Looking after yourself and skin is a big, big, big one for me.... it really does make me feel like I've had a facial. It opens all my pores and gets all my excess make up off that I've missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub," she said.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement