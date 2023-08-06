Rita Ora reveals scrutiny over her relationships was bothering; talks about her married life with Taika Watiti

Rita Ora has been making headlines recently, not only for her new music but also for her wedding with Taika Waiti. While the marriage took place in 2022 August, recently the couple came out to talk about their special day in detail. Waiti revealed that it was the singer who proposed marriage to him, rather than the other way around. The couple opened up their wedding preparations and unexpected gifts. Though Ora in an earlier interview had talked about how being a public figure has affected her relationships over the years.

Rita Ora is bothered because of public speculation

The singer was recently featured on the Tatler cover story, where she revealed that the scrutiny surrounding her past relationships used to take a toll on her. The For You singer/songwriter candidly discussed the challenges of dealing with her public relationships being constantly analyzed by the media and the fans. Regarding the scrutiny she faces, Ora emphasized that she is affected when her "loved ones or those closest to me are reading something and it doesn't sit right with them, it kind of hits me."

However, she also stated that she doesn't dwell on what people think of her because of it. Being in the public eye, she understands that she can't control others' perceptions of her. The 32-year-old singer further expressed her frustration with the double standard, pointing out that men's romantic history doesn't seem to be as intensely scrutinized in the same way. She said, "You can't control what people think of you, especially when you're in the public eye, but I'm waiting for a man to be dissected for all the girlfriends he's had."

Rita Ora feels like she's found her feet in the world

Ora revealed that she's more grounded than she's ever been. In contrast to her wilder days, Rita Ora's current life revolves around chocolate, cupcakes, and a sense of coziness. She described herself as someone who has found stability and is more settled in the world, thanks to her relationship with Thor: Ragnarok director. She explained that she's "someone who has found their feet in the world and is more settled." Her music now reflects this newfound contentment, resonating through the airwaves, dance floors, and festivals.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old explained in an interview with Vogue that Waiti and her had to find a last-minute reception venue in LA. The duo revealed that Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, opened his home to the couple and their guests at the very last moment.

