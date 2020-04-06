#MyCoronaStory
Rita Ora reveals she falls in love really hard all the time

Singer Rita Ora is very serious when it comes to love.
In an interview to OK!, the "Let You Love Me" hitmaker, who has previously dated the likes of Rob Kardashian, Ricky Hil, Calvin Harris and Rafferty Law, opened up about her idea of love , reports femalefirst.co.uk. According to the publication, Rita has been romantically linked with Joey Essex after her split from Rafferty.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on


"I love hard and fall really hard, all the time...I was obsessed with Joey and how he acts and talks and everything that I was kind of like, 'I need to hang out with this guy' and literally that was it. "That was the bottom line and I'm a friendly person."

Credits :IANS

