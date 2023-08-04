Rita Ora reveals she proposed to husband Taika Waititi; opens up about intimate wedding at Los Angeles home

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, who got married last year, opened up about their dreamy Los Angeles wedding. And, mind it! The wedding was all things simple and serene. The couple has finally spilled the beans on their big day and shared details about their intimate wedding. Rita Ora also revealed that it was she who proposed to her husband, Taika Waititi.

ALSO READ: Has Rita Ora named her third album after husband Taika Waititi? Deets inside

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi: All about the wedding that took place last year

In a conversation with Vogue magazine, Taika Waititi revealed that Rita proposed to him while the couple was on vacation in Palm Springs in the summer of 2022. The couple then got married two weeks after their engagement, on August 4. The couple arranged an unexpected wedding at their Los Angeles home amid rumors that they would marry in London. Waititi clarified that "It wasn't in London or France like everyone reported; it was in L.A., with a small group of friends."

When asked about the ceremony, the director explained, "There were maybe eight people there—simply close friends and family, and parents on Zoom."

Although, the pair kept things simple during the ceremony itself, Ora revealed she wore her mother’s pearls for the wedding and her sister helped her with her bracelet. Rita also revealed that her sister Elena walked her down the aisle, and she remarked that "It was lovely, and it was just really simple, blissful, calm, private, and fun."

Taika Waititi further added, "Yeah, it was really beautiful. Just having close friends and not going overboard. We didn't have table settings or any of the other stressful aspects of weddings, and it was good to keep things simple."

The singer-songwriter explained, "My girls were there, and they made everything so much fun and easy. I think it was because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these other things, like people arriving late and all of the different moving parts. It felt really peaceful, actually. It felt like another day. We simply suited up and got married."

Rita Ora and Taika Watiti: The wedding reception

For their reception Rita and Taika headed to their friend Guy Oseary's place for dinner after the ceremony. The couple recalled, "He was so kind to host us at the last minute. We got a group of people together, and we just had a great time!"

Meanwhile, an Elvis impersonator arrived as a surprise wedding gift from a friend to serenade them before everyone danced the night away to the playlist created by the newlyweds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Rita Ora finally confirm her marriage with Taika Waititi? Singer says she’s ‘officially off the market’

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s wedding outfits

Rita spoke about her wedding dress and revealed that she picked up multiple designs from the British designer Tom Ford. She further revealed, "Since there was no planning done because the entire event was conceived and executed in under two weeks, I didn't know whether the correct dress would even be in town, so I took a chance and went to the Tom Ford store in London, where they had it exactly waiting for me with the veil, in my size, no changes needed. To be honest, it felt like it was meant to be. And that simply made me happy."

Sami Knight styled the singer's hair in delicate, loose curls, while Anthony H. Nguyen did the bride's makeup and chose a natural, glowy makeup look. For jewelry, the singer wore her mother’s pearl jewelry.

Taika opted for a Brunello Cucinelli outfit (with a touch-up or two from Rita's makeup artist).

How is it all going for Rita and Waititi?

After months of speculation, Rita finally confirmed her and Taika's marriage in January, calling the ceremony perfect and a very special day.

And, they are still enjoying wedding bliss a year later. Waititi jokes, "It's still working! I can't believe it's already been a year." To which Ora added, "Same. I can't believe a year has passed. Nothing has changed since the day I met him at the barbecue. It feels great to be with my best friend."

For the unversed, the couple first met at a barbecue that Taika Waititi threw at his Los Angeles home in 2018, but the duo didn't start dating until 2021. The two fell in love when they were both filming in Australia.

ALSO READ: Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are engaged; Source reveals couple made 'simultaneous' wedding proposals