Rita Ora shares pics from BF Taika Waititi's star studded 46th birthday bash with Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently celebrated his 46th birthday and it seems his girlfriend Rita Ora threw him a major bash for the same. It was a star-studded evening as the likes of Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek, Paris Jackson were among the attendees. In addition, the party also saw other stars such as In addition Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Ross, Charli XCX in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram, Ora gave a glimpse of the birthday bash by sharing candid photos from the evening. It seemed to be a fun bash consisting of everything from a big cake to a mariachi band. There were even balloons that spelled out Taika's name.

While sharing the photos, Rita simply put a heart emoji in the captions. Several celebrities including Demi Lovato and Kate Beckinsale left sweet comments for the couple in comments. Lovato who seemed to have missed the party wrote, "Obsessed w y’all, we’re going to din when I get home!!!" Also, Beckinsale was all praises for Rita for being a great partner to Waititi as she wrote, "Best gf best Galileos." Paris Jackson who was present at the bash also left black heart emojis on Ora's post.

Check out Rita Ora's post here:

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi first hit the headlines for their relationship after PDA-filled pictures of the duo from Australia went viral. After months of speculation, the duo made their couple debut during a fourth of July event and they even went social media official. Recently, the couple made their red carpet debut while attending the LA premiere of The Suicide Squad.

