Rita Ora spreads awareness about mental health amid COVID 19 crisis on World Health Day

On World Health Day, Rita Ora urged people to focus on their mental health amid COVID 19. Check out her post.

On World Health Day, Rita Ora urged her fans to focus on both, their physical and mental health amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Even though she is currently practicing social distancing, just like many across the world, Rita Ora decided to dress up and go out for a stroll to feel the springtime sunshine amid the lockdown. The 29-year-old How to Be Lonely songstress wore lacy polka dot shorts, with her glorious long legs and display, paired silver glittering cardigan.

Rita accessorised the outfit with a red bucket hat. She completed the look with a pair of black wellingtons and retro white shades. In the caption, she shared some positive thoughts with her followers and educated them about mental health on World Health Day. “I’m so grateful to be able to leave the house and have access to a safe place once a day to walk and breathe in fresh air! Today is #WorldHealthDay and it’s sooo important we keep ourselves healthy mentally and physically during this time,” she wrote.

“We can be responsible together and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel!!! Sending so much love to you all,” she concluded the note. In the comments section, her fans praised her for her optimism and also thanked her for the motivational message. “You make this world so much brighter,” a fan wrote. “thank you for making my day,” another wrote. “Awesome stuff Rita and so true, much love back to you also,” another fan commented.

As the world continues to deal with the ongoing health crisis, Rita is trying to stay positive. Just earlier this week, the singer decided to dress up, even though she could not go out, to feel some normality in the otherwise stressful environment. “Even in times like this dressing up on a Monday makes me feel normal,” she wrote in the caption.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis reunites with ex wife Demi Moore and daughter to practice social distancing together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More