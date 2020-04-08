Rita Wilson all set to host the live special of Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares for raising funds

The funds which are raised during the Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special, will be utilized to provide help for the music artists who have been affected severely by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson who returned home in Los Angeles post recovering from Coronavirus, will be hosting the live special of Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares for raising funds. The news reports suggest that the viewers will get a chance to donate while the show is being aired. The funds which are raised during the Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special, will be utilized to provide help for the music artists who have been affected severely by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were in Australia where the Angels and Demons actor was filming for his Elvis Presley biopic. Tom Hanks announced on his Twitter account that he and his wife Rita had been diagnosed with COVID-19. This news came as a shock to the fans of the actor. Throughout their process of recovery, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson kept the fans updated about their health. The fans took to their social media to wish the stunning couple a speedy recovery. Now, Tom and Rita both returned home from Australia.

The Sully: Miracle on the Hudson actor also shared a candid picture alongside wife Rita Wilson when they were recovering from Coronavirus in Australia. The latest special which will be aired live will see online performances and also interviews for the fans and music lovers. The live special will be joined by celebrities like Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald and more.

