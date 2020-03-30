Rita Wilson celebrates surviving Coronavirus as she returns home post her recovery

Rita Wilson takes to her Instagram handle and celebrates being a Coronavirus survivor as she returns home with her husband Tom Hanks post their recovery.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were one of the first few celebrities to have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. The couple was in Australia when they contracted Covid-19. Actor Tom Hanks took to his social media handle and announced the result of his diagnosis stating that the couple would remain in quarantine. It's been over two weeks and now the couple is back home post their recovery. Tom Hanks revealed a day ago that he and his wife Rita have come back to their home in Los Angeles post their recovery.

Celebrating being a Coronavirus survivor, Rita Wilson too expressed her gratefulness and took to her social media handle. "celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor," she wrote. She also mentioned about battling with cancer in the past and stated how March 29 is a great date for her. "This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness," she writes.

Read her post here:

"I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply."

Credits :Instagram

