Rita Wilson opens up about working with Scott Rudin: I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me

Amid Scott Rudin's abuse allegations, Rita Wilson has shared her experience working with the producer when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Take a look.

Rita Wilson, who worked on the Broadway play Fish in the Dark with Scott Rudin in 2015, has spoken up about her experience working with the producer. While working on the project, the actress learned about her breast cancer. According to a story published in The New York Times, the actress and others who worked on the play recalled the producer’s reaction after learning about the star’s diagnosis. As per the story, the producer complained about Wilson taking time off.

As per the report, Rudin also asked for her medical records, while the director Anna Shapiro got upset about finding a replacement. Recounting another traumatizing experience, the publication reported, “A few days later, just before the curtains rose, Ms. Wilson received a call from her agent, saying her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Mr. Rudin's demands.” After Rudin’s behaviour towards her, Wilson believed his actions were meant to scare her. She also felt like the producer was trying to find a ‘legal’ way to ‘fire’ her.

The actress further added her opinion on the producer’s personality. "He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, invaluable, and replaceable." Amid allegations of abusive behavioiur, Rudin announced that he would be taking a step back from his movie projects. Rudin told Deadline, “I am stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway," while adding that he needs to take time off to work on his personal issues and expressed how sorry he was for his actions.

