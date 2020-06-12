Rita Wilson reveals how her music career transformed her: Writing music made me feel so much more connected

Rita Wilson reveals her music career helped her transform her acting. The 63-year-old went on to become a singer after her director friend inspired her.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks became the first celebrity pair to have announced their COVID-19 diagnosis. After quarantining in Australia, the couple returned to LA on their recovery. Ever since they are back in town, Rita Wilson has been vocal about battling Coronavirus and about many other things. In a recent interview with AARP, Rita Wilson revealed how her music career transformed her as a person and how she made the transition from acting to music.

Rita Wilson played different kinds of roles in films while she was a young actress. "When I turned 50, my pal Nora Ephron raised a glass of champagne and said, ‘I didn’t direct my first movie until I was your age. Great things can happen!’ That was huge for me," Rita Wilson told the magazine and revealed that's what inspired her to chase her dreams. "I’d always dreamed of being a singer," she admitted. "Then I met singer-songwriter, Kara DioGuardi. She became my mentor and brought in these amazing musicians, which led to Rita Wilson, my first album of originals," she added.

"Writing music made me feel so much more connected to who I really was as a person and an artist," she went on. Rita Wilson also admitted that she took up a number of roles that were alike and wanted to try something new. It was only after she dipped her toes into music is when she pushed her limits and experimented with new roles. "I started choosing parts that were more aligned with that vision, like the narcissistic mother on Girls or the tough lawyer on The Good Wife. It was so liberating!" she shared.

