Rita Wilson reveals what's keeping her busy during quarantine; Talks about her new remix 'Naughty By Nature'

Rita Wilson talks about her 'Naughty By Nature' remix and reveals she's writing songs every day to keep busy during quarantine.

Rita Wilson is going all creative during the quarantine phase. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Coronavirus in March. The couple quarantined together at a hospital in Australia and returned home last month after their recovery. Ever since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson came back to L.A., the latter has been channelizing her energy is staying creative. Rita Wilson had a tough time battling with COVID-19. Earlier, Tom Hanks admitted that she suffered more than him.

After having been fully recovered, Rita Wilson is making the best use of her time during the quarantine. Recently, in an interview with ET, the 63-year-old actress revealed what's keeping her busy during the social-distancing phase. "In some ways, it's been a very creative time and in some ways, it's been a very reflective time. I've been writing songs almost every day," she said. "I read this really good Socrates quote the other day which read, 'Beware of the barrenness of busy life and I think that we are absolutely able to reflect on that right now when we are in quarantine and thinking about what's important," Rita Wilson says.

Rita Wilson is an avid social media user and since she's been writing songs these days, the actress is keeping her fans entertained with some nice music. Recently, she treated the fans with a remix of Naughty by Nature's Hip Hop Hooray. "I did that as a fluke on my Instagram to show people I was recovering from coronavirus, but Naughty by Nature had saw that I'd done it and liked it. It turned into an incredible remix where we're doing it together," Rita Wilson said. She also revealed that the proceeds of the remix will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help members of the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Tom Hanks says he & Rita Wilson will donate blood for Covid 19 vaccine; Jokes it should be called 'Hank-ccine'

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×