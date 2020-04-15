Rita Wilson talks about the extreme side effects of taking Chloroquine for Coronavirus treatment

Rita Wilson reveals Coronavirus treatment using Chloroquine made her feel nauseous, weak and gave her vertigo.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were one of the first celebrity couples to have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. In a social media post last month, the actor shared the result of his diagnosis with his fans and went into self-isolation with his wife Rita Wilson at a hospital in Australia. The couple was visiting Australia for a work-related purpose where they believe they contracted the virus. After staying in quarantine for about two weeks, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are safe and are back to Los Angeles now. Recently, Rita Wilson has opened up on her recovery process to CBS and she has some important details to share.

The 63-years-old actress revealed that she was treated with chloroquine, which is a drug to cure malaria and other inflammatory conditions as she suffered from 102-degree fever on the 9th day of her contracting the virus. "I know people have been taking this drug, but I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," she said. "My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects," the actress further stated.

Rita Wilson gave a detailed account of the side-effects that she faced after being treated with chloroquine. "I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo. I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't know if it's helpful in this case," she said. Rita Wilson disclosed she experienced extreme chills, body aches and lost her taste and smell after having been diagnosed with COVID-19. She believes that it is the same person whom both, Tom and her contracted the virus from as their family members, work team and other close contacts have tested negative.

The couple is back in the pink of their health now but Rita Wilson chose to speak about her recovery process as she believes, "this will help someone else understand what we went through and how we came out on the other side."

