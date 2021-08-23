River Phoenix Birthday: Remembering the late actor with these interesting facts about his time in Hollywood

River Phoenix, the older brother of Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix was one of the most talented actors and took Hollywood by storm at a young age itself. Among his performances, if there's one that audiences will never fail to get amazed by remains his portrayal of Chris Chambers in 1986’s Stand by Me. Phoenix who tragically passed away aged 23 is considered as one talent who was robbed away from us too soon.

River was born on August 23, 1970 and today would have marked his 51st birthday. To remember and honour him on the same, we take a look back at the brilliant actor that he was and give fans more reasons to love him as we reveal some interesting facts about him.

River rose to fame early on and starred in some major projects such as Running on Empty and My Own Private Idaho. The actor even received an Academy nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Running On Empty when he was just 18-years-old. Read more interesting facts about the late actor below.

River Phoenix was passionate about animal rights

While many are aware of Joaquin Phoenix being a vocal supporter of animal rights and the environment, you will be interested to know that Phoenix takes after his older brother who was equally passionate about the causes. River was a vegan and also rallied for causes on behalf of PETA.

River Phoenix was cast in Interview With The Vampire

River was cast in Interview With The Vampire for the role of young reporter Daniel Molloy but the actor tragically passed before the film went into production with the role eventually going to Christian Slater.

River Phoenix's last film

River Phoenix's last film, Dark Blood released nearly 20 years after his death. While the actor had already shot for most of his scenes, it has been reported that director George Sluizer decided to leave the film unfinished after Phoenix's passing. Sluizer eventually worked on it again after several years and finally released it in 2012.

River had formed a band named Aleka’s Attic

River had a passion for music and despite becoming an actor and receiving major roles, he continued to be interested in music and had also formed a band with his sister Rain and Josh Greenbaum in 1987. It was also reported that River believed music to be his first love.

River Phoenix's casting in Stand By Me

The film that made River a breakout star was directed by Rob Reiner and while talking to Variety about making the film, he recalled the casting process and how Phoenix impressed him saying, "We saw so many people. I can’t remember them all. Mostly, I remember being incredibly moved by River when he came in to read for Chris Chambers."

