Riverdale 7: Where to watch the new season and what to expect?

The fans of Riverdale are sad to learn that the seventh season will be the last. Ever since it came out in 2017, Riverdale has been a fan favorite and has slowly turned into a cult favorite. A comet nearly hit Riverdale at the end of season 6, then transporting Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead back to the 1950s.

When does Riverdale season 7 come out

Season 7 of Riverdale will start on the 30th of March, and a new episode will be aired on Netflix every week. But unfortunately, it won’t be available in every region, so if you are someone who stays in one of these regions, we have found a way for you to binge your favorite show.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 online

This is where the magic of VPN comes into play. VPN gives you access to stream content that is not available in your region.

Download VPN to your streaming device. Change your server to a US-based one. Download the CW app or head to the CW website. And voila! Enjoy the season 7 of Riverdale with the help of VPN.

How many episodes will Season 7 of Riverdale consist

The previous seasons of the show have consisted of 22 episodes each; season 7, in comparison, will have only 20 episodes.

If you are sad about the reduced number of episodes, we’d like to remind you that its the quality that matters not the quantity and by the looks of the trailer, Season 7 of Riverdale looks really promising.

