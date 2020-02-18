Riverdale actor KJ Apa flashed for Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday; Says 'I didn’t want to do a normal video'

Riverdale actor KJ Apa flashed his backside for Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday, and during his latest appearance on her show, he explained why he decided to do it.

KJ Apa sent the best video message to Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday and it left very little to the imagination. During the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, Ellen played the video KJ sent for her birthday and it featured a little too much skin. In the clip, the actor wished Ellen on her special day and while it looked like a regular happy birthday message in the beginning, it ended with KJ flashing his bare behind for Ellen.

While it might look like he accidentally flashed Ellen, the Riverdale actor revealed on the show that it was all intentional and planned. Speaking about the clip, KJ explained that he was in his balcony, naked, and he realised he could see his reflection in the mirror behind him. It was then that he decided to send the video to Ellen. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to just do a normal video. I remember being outside on my balcony, naked, and I was FaceTiming with my friend, and I looked at my reflection….and I saw my ass and I was like, ‘Perfect. Ellen!” He explained.

While KJ did successfully manage to prank Ellen, no one can beat the 62-year-old TV host when it comes to pranking other people and during the episode, she had something planned for KJ too. During the interview, she pulled her classic trick and had a person dress up as Archie Andrew (Apa's character from the show) and jump out of a side table. Just like she had done with a lot of other celebrities on her show, Ellen ended up spooking KJ.

Check out KJ Apa's interview with Ellen DeGeneres here:

