Riverdale actor KJ Apa splits his head open while performing stunts for his new movie Songbird

Riverdale star KJ Apa recently shared via Instagram that he had been in an accident while shooting stunts for his upcoming movie--Songbird. The actor said he had “split” his head open. Scroll down for details.

Riverdale alum KJ Apa suffered an unfortunate incident on the sets of his newest film--Songbird. The 23-year-old actor revealed via Instagram that he had recently “split” his head open while filming his upcoming film. On his social media account, KJ showed his bloody head after splitting it open on July 29. The next day, he showed the staples in his head. “I split my head open yesterday…I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there, metal stitches,” KJ said in video clips on his Instagram Story on July 30.

This is now the second accident KJ has had in the last few days. The actor was recently brought to tears when the young actor accidentally dislodged a piece of debris that had "punctured" his eye. The 23-year-old actor documented the harrowing incident in a 2-minute video posted to his Instagram on Sunday, writing in the caption: "a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball." In the squirmish video, Apa held open his left eyelid as celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempted to remove the small fragment. Though the actor appeared to be in good spirits at first, joking that the camera was capturing his "bad side," things took a turn when Schneidman struggled to extract the bit using a cotton swab.

"Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck," Apa said, examining his eye in the mirror. "I have to work tomorrow." Apa then took matters into his own hands and tried to remove the debris from his eye. After gently dabbing his eyeball with the cotton swab, the New Zealand native finally managed to get the shard out. "It's actually like punctured my eye," he said, before asking Schneidman to check for any more metal pieces in his eye.

"You got the piece out, bro. That's the piece that was f—— in your eye, dude," Schneidman replied. "Then what's that?" Apa then asks as he points to his eye, to which his friend replied, "That's just now a f—— damage." "That's just a hole?" the star gasped, looking bewildered. Apa then put his hands over his mouth before breaking down into tears. "You're going to be okay. Stop freaking out," another friend was heard comforting Apa before the video ended.

ALSO READ: Riverdale’s KJ Apa was left in tears after removing a shard of metal from his eye: It has punctured my eye

Share your comment ×