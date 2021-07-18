  1. Home
Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart SLAMS Tik Toker who claimed she has a ‘no eye contact’ rule on set

Lili Reinhart recently took to Instagram and publicly called out a Tik Toker who made false claims about her. Scroll down to see what she said.
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently spoke against a Tik Tok video that suggested a disparaging comment about the actress. The 24-year-old teen star responded to a TikToker who claimed she has a “no eye contact” rule when she’s onset. The video in question began by discussing a rumour that Kylie Jenner has a “no eye contact” rule with some of her employees. “As someone who worked on film sets, this [rule] is true for any celebrity,” the user says in their video. “You’re not allowed to look at them. I’m not going to name names — but one of them rhymes with Billy Beinhart.”

 

Clearly aiming at Reinhart, the actress was so set off by the allegation, that she shared the video on her Instagram story, insisting that the claim is false. “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information,” Reinhart wrote. “Check yourself,” she added. Reinhart followed up in a subsequent Instagram story, commenting, “You all know by now that I have to stand up for myself when I see shit like that. Can’t stand it.”

 

In other news, back in August 2020, the actress opened up about facing struggles as a bisexual woman in Hollywood. “I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age,” the 23-year-old Riverdale actress told Flaunt. “I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”

 

