Riverdale ending explained: Who among Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead died and which of them were endgame?

Riverdale has officially said its final goodbye after seven long seasons and a six-year-long journey. The mystery drama show based on the Archie comics starred KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse as Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. The series finale aired on August 23, 2023, and here's how it wrapped up.

Riverdale ending explained

The final episode of season seven features a 67-year time jump. Betty is 86 years old and is reading an obituary in the newspaper that turns out to be the news of Jughead's death, who died aged 84. She tells her granddaughter Alice that she would love to visit Riverdale one last time before she dies. At night, Jughead's angel version appears and gives her the chance to revisit one day of her choice. Betty chooses the last day of the senior year.

ALSO READ: Camila Mendes wraps filming for Riverdale, posts emotional farewell note saying 'goodbye to an entire life'

The show then takes the viewers through a series of memories from the day as everyone talks about their future. Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead are all revealed to be dating each other. Archie became a construction worker, Betty became a magazine publisher, Jughead created a humor magazine, and Veronica became a producer in Hollywood. Several other endings are then explained including Pop Tate's death and Nana Rose's reincarnation.

Advertisement

When Betty and Alice reach Pop's Diner, which has been closed for years, it is shown that Betty passed away in her sleep while sitting in the back of the car. The younger version of Betty steps out of the car and into the restaurant. Toni and Cheryl are at a booth and the now-dead Pop Tate is working the counter. Archie, Veronica, and Jughead wait for her with her favorite milkshake. Jughead's angel version watches and calls them forever juniors.

Kevin and Clay ended up together and died peacefully weeks apart. While Clay was a tenure professor at Columbia University, Kevin started an off-Broadway theater program. The latter died first, at the age of 82. Cheryl and Toni were also endgame and lived their life as artists and activists. Cheryl became a successful painter, and the two had a son named Dale, named after Riverdale. The final line by Jughead's angel version was emotional.

"We'll leave them here I think. Where they're forever juniors, forever 17, always grabbing a burger or a shake, always going to or coming from some dance talking about school, the big game, who's dating who, homework, whatever movie is playing. You know, the moments that make up a life," he said and signed off with "Riverdale will always be your home."

ALSO READ: Riverdale Season 7: Potential release date, cast, and 6 other details about the Archie Comics adaptation