Riverdale’s KJ Apa and model Clara Berry welcome their first child; SEE POST

KJ Apa has become a father! The Riverdale star, 24 and model Clara Berry, 27, have welcomed their first child, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa on September 23. Taking to Instagram, Berry announced the birth of their child with the picture of the newborn’s tiny hands! The picture looks adorable, and the post has garnered many likes.

“He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love,” Berry penned. For the unversed, the couple has been linked together since August 2020 as KJ Apa shared some nude pictures of Berry while the two of them were vacationing together. In December 2020, Apa was also witnessed calling the model his ‘love’ as they celebrated Berry’s birthday together. “Happy Birthday my love,” Apa wrote.

Take a look at Berry’s post:

The news about Berry being pregnant was revealed in May. Berry was sure to update their fans about her pregnancy journey which included shots of her baby bumps from time to time, and adorable snaps with the Riverdale star.

In the recent picture that Berry has posted, Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart has taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their baby. “Can’t wait to meet him...Congratulations,” she penned, while adding hearts for the baby. Fans took to the comment section as well to shower the couple with their appreciation and love. “So happy for you,” wrote one fan, while the other showered their blessings on the couple and their newborn.

