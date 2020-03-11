Riverdale’s KJ Apa says he is still trying to come to terms with Luke Perry's Death and misses talking to him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Riverdale's KJ Apa said he is still trying to process the death of his co-actor Luke Perry.

KJ Apa is still trying to come to terms with Luke Perry's death, the actor who played the role of his father on Riverdale. The actor, who also featured in Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, passed away after a stroke last year. During his recent interview with The Journal, the 22-year-old actor revealed that processing the death of his co-star was the hardest thing he had to do. Stating that it was a difficult time, the actor said the incident made him think about his life choices.

Asserting that he had never lost anyone close to him before, the actor said Perry's death changed a lot of things in his life. Praising the late actor, Apa said he misses talking to Perry and listening to him and that they shared a really special relationship. He said that he was blessed to have the actor in his life and would always take advice from him. He mentioned that he can feel his absence every time he is on the sets shooting for the series.

Apa shared that Perry was the one who taught him the importance of keeping his personal life under tight wraps and he follows everything he said. In February, The Academy did not recognise Perry in Oscars 2020’s In Memoriam tribute which included various artists who passed away over the last year, leaving a treasure of legacy behind them. His absence did not go unnoticed and people took to social media and slammed the award show for forgetting the actor.

