Riverdale’s KJ Apa was left in tears after removing a shard of metal from his eye: It has punctured my eye

Riverdale’s KJ Apa was recently brought to tears when the young actor accidentally dislodged a piece of debris that had "punctured" his eye. The 23-year-old actor documented the harrowing incident in a 2-minute video posted to his Instagram on Sunday, writing in the caption: "a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball." In the squirmish video, Apa held open his left eyelid as celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempted to remove the small fragment. Though the actor appeared to be in good spirits at first, joking that the camera was capturing his "bad side," things took a turn when Schneidman struggled to extract the bit using a cotton swab.

"Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck," Apa said, examining his eye in the mirror. "I have to work tomorrow." Apa then took matters into his own hands and tried to remove the debris from his eye. After gently dabbing his eyeball with the cotton swab, the New Zealand native finally managed to get the shard out. "It's actually like punctured my eye," he said, before asking Schneidman to check for any more metal pieces in his eye.

"You got the piece out, bro. That's the piece that was f—— in your eye, dude," Schneidman replied. "Then what's that?" Apa then asks as he points to his eye, to which his friend replied, "That's just now a f—— damage." "That's just a hole?" the star gasped, looking bewildered. Apa then put his hands over his mouth before breaking down into tears. "You're going to be okay. Stop freaking out," another friend was heard comforting Apa before the video ended.

Though it's unclear how the shard ended up in KJ’s eye, Apa frequently gets into accidents. The actor was previously involved in another scary incident in 2017 when the star had a late-night car accident after a long day on the set of Riverdale in Vancouver, Canada.

Apa, who stars as Archie Andrews on the CW series, fell asleep at the wheel during his almost hour-long drive home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His vehicle reportedly struck a light pole, destroying the passenger side; it was determined that his car could not be fixed. “That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” he told Esquire following the incident. “I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it.”

