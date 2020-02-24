Riverdale to say goodbye to THESE two actors at the end of season 4; Find Out

Riverdale is all set to bid goodbye to two actors by the end of Season 4. Find out who these actors are.

After the current season of Riverdale comes to an end this May, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will no longer feature in the series. Riverdale is all set to bid goodbye to two of its parents by the end of season 4. Ulrich plays Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) father and Nichols plays Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mother in the series. In a statement to TVLine, Ulrich (50) said he is grateful for all the relationships he developed while working for the show and will miss seeing everyone on the sets every day.

Meanwhile, Nichols said she had an incredible time bringing her character, Hermione Lodge, to life and loved working with an amazing cast. While she won’t be a part of the journey, the actress said she is looking forward to the next chapter of the show. The show has been renewed for a fifth season and is currently following its characters through their senior year of high school, and fans are wondering what will happen once the characters are out in the real world.

In December, during an interview with ET, the cast members spoke about the possible future of the show. K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in the series, asserted that the show will last as long as the fans keep watching. He also stated the show won’t end just because the school is over. Stating that he is excited to see where the show will go from its current storyline, Sprouse asserted that it is good that the characters are aging. He mentioned that the growth will provide various fresh concepts for the show to work around. ALSO READ: Riverdale actor KJ Apa flashed for Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday; Says 'I didn’t want to do a normal video'

