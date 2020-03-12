Riverdale shooting put on hold after production member comes in contact with a Coronavirus patient

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Riverdale production was suspended after a team member came in contact with a Coronavirus patient. Read on to know more.

The production of Riverdale has been suspended after a team member came into contact with someone who was recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). While it is not yet clear if the person is a part of the cast or the crew, but according to an official statement given by Warner Bros. TV spokesperson, the team member is currently receiving a medical evaluation. The spokesperson also mentioned that people in charge are trying to identify and contact all the people who may have come into direct contact with the team member.

The spokesperson asserted that they have decided to put a hold on the production because they are concerned about the health of their employees, casts and crews, Variety reported. The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of many public events across the world and it has affected many Hollywood projects as well. Riverdale is not the only US television production that has fallen prey to Coronavirus outbreak. A crew member of Fox series neXt tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago.

CBS’ Survivor has suspended the production of Season 41, which initially was scheduled to start filming in Fiji later in March. According to a report by Al Jazeera, The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus as a pandemic. The disease has affected more than 118,000 cases in 120 countries and has resulted in 4,291 deaths. In the USA, the disease has killed over 31 people and has infected more than 1,200 citizens, CNN reported.

